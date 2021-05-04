Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,486 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HRL stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $46.89. 15,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,726. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

