Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.34. 36,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,828. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

