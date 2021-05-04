Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. 27,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

