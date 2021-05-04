SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Million

Brokerages predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce sales of $5.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. SRAX posted sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,337.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $25.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.08 million to $26.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.09 million, with estimates ranging from $32.78 million to $33.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Dawson James initiated coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

