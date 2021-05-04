SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.97 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

