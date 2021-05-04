SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

