Stacks (STX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.21 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00003816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $61.21 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00259602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.72 or 0.01172696 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010363 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00031159 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,031,785 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

