Stafi (FIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.69 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00005241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $32.69 million and approximately $18.20 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00060120 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002462 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.00334394 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009284 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00031787 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010806 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003092 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000122 BTC.
Stafi Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “
Stafi Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.