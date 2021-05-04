Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,826.53 and $18.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 37% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001618 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003294 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

