Standard Motor Products (SMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,795. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

