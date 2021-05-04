Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 410.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $70,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.23. 192,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,893. The stock has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

