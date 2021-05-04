Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

