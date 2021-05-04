Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

