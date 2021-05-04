State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.78 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.00, for a total value of $1,536,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,315.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,212.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,159.54. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

