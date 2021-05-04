State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.02 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $172.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day moving average is $146.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

