State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 79,567 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $180,913,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $144.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average is $123.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

