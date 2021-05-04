State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,606 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

