State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,361 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Match Group worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.64.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $148.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -224.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average of $144.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

