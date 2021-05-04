State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 816 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,976,000 after purchasing an additional 188,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

