Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.94.

Stella-Jones stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.06. 95,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,284. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.25. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. Research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800003 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

