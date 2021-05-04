STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $879.87 Million

Analysts expect that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will post $879.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $870.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.00 million. STERIS reported sales of $822.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

NYSE:STE traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,855. STERIS has a 52-week low of $139.51 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

