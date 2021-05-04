Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Sterling Construction updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.880-1.880 EPS.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

