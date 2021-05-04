Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 576 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.92. 39,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

