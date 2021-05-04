Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 6,481 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.01. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,285. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

