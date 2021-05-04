Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 102.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 138,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. 13,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

