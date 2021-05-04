Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $82,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3,206.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

