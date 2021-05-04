STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.
Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,682,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.