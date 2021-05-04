STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,682,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

