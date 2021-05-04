Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of UBS Group Put Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,160 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,544% compared to the average volume of 233 put options.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 78,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in UBS Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

