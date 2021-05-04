STORE Capital (STOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect STORE Capital to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. STORE Capital has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.90-1.96 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect STORE Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

