Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 223 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.