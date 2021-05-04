Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $235.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.