Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 818 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $259.09 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.31 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.84 and a 200-day moving average of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.