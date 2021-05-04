Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.