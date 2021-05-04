Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $726,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,230,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Shares of SIVR opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

