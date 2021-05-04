Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

IYG stock opened at $183.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.79. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $102.80 and a 52-week high of $185.30.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

