Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

