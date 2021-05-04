Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.58. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

