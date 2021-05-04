Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

Caterpillar stock opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

