Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,081 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

