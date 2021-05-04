Streamr Market Capitalization Reaches $165.63 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $165.63 million and $33.68 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00077644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.12 or 0.00893088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.47 or 0.10317576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00102293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

