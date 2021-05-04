Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $171.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBBP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

