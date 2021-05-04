Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $20,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Macerich by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,537 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 764,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.55.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

