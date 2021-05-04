Strs Ohio Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $255.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

