Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.