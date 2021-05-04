Strs Ohio Purchases 1,800 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,398 shares of company stock worth $7,909,621. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

