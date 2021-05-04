Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

SVC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

