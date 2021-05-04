Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

SMTOY opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

