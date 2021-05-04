Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $23.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

SUM traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $29.56. 22,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,006. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

