Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 736.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

