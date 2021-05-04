Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 8.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $31.93. 4,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,411,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.